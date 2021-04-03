BBK8 Best Performer Of The Week: Vaishnavi More Deserving Than Divya, Say Netizens

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is heading towards the sixth week with new captain Manju Pavagada. Yes, Manju defeated his teammates and won the captaincy task of the week. As Manju won the captaincy task, he received a voice note from his father. Coming to the best performer of the week, Divya S was voted as the best performer. However, she is being trolled by netizens. Kannada Bigg Boss viewers say that Vaishnavi played better than Divya S this week and hence Vaishnavi should have been declared as the best performer of the week as she is more deserving than Divya S

Netizens say that Divya S and Divya U are always taking the support of Manju and Arvind KP. And they are also of the view that Divya U and Divya S are never happy when other contestants win. Netizens have branded tagged them as selfish and cunning. Supporting Vaishnavi, they say that she is a fantastic contestant in BBK8. They are praising her for the way she handled Shankar's disappointment.

Meanwhile, in the fifth week of eviction Shankar Ashwath, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbiah, and Shubha Poonja have been nominated for eviction. Kichcha Sudeep is expected to throw hints on who will be evicted from the show in tonight's weekend episode, "Vaarada Jothe Kichchana Jothe.'