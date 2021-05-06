BBK8: Arviya Fans Heartbroken After Colors Kannada Promo Hints at Divya's Exit From House

Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Aravind and Divya Uruduga are the most popular contestants in the house. For those who joined in late to the story, Divya Uruduga is not keeping well as she is down with a Urinary tract infection. Currently, she is getting treated for the infection inside the Bigg Boss house itself.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Divya Uruduga is likely to bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house. The makers of the show have released tonight's promo where they have shown contestants moving Divya Uruduga's luggage to another room. It is being speculated that Divya Uruduga is likely to rest at a secret room.

On the other hand, the promo hints at Divya leaving the house because of her health issues. Aravind and other contestants who have learnt about Divya Uruduga's sudden exit are praying that she stays back. Aravind is seen crying as he is very fond of her.

Meanwhile, fans of Divya and Aravind who call themselves Araviya are disappointed and heartbroken over this new development inside the Bigg Boss house. They are hoping Divya recovers and stays back in the house and also asking Aravind to stay strong.

It remains to be seen whether Divya Uruduga will really leave the house or not in tonight’s episode. Take a look at the promo, in case, you haven’t watched it yet.

I don’t think buddy. Coz yesterday all her luggage taken back. I guess she is out of #BBK8 . Very 😢 .@aravindkp85 literally breakdown after this incident and BB HM are consoling😒😒😒. It’s another setback for #BBK8 @ColorsKannada after @KicchaSudeep — Sunilkumar (@Sunil_VSonnappa) May 6, 2021

Life is beyond this Game #BBK8 . Concentrate on ur health & future prospects @aravindkp85 👩‍❤️‍👨. — Sunilkumar (@Sunil_VSonnappa) May 6, 2021

Divya Uruduga is recovering from her health condition.

Thanking everyone who were keen on knowing about her. Please pray for her speedy recovery.🌸#Stayhomestaysafe Watch #BBK8 episodes on @colorskannadaofficial every day and before TV on @vootselect 📺#TeamDivyaUruduga pic.twitter.com/oq4WuR1sc8 — Divya Uruduga✨ (@divya_uruduga) May 6, 2021