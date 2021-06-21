BBK8: Arviya Fans All Hearts For Divya U's Song For Aravind KP

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 second innings has been making the headlines ever since show runners Colors Kannada announced that they were resuming the suspended show and bringing all the contestants back to the BBK house. BBK 8 is famous for its jodis Divya Uruduga-Aravind KP and Divya Suresh-Manju Pavagada.

Aravind KP and Divya U have gained a lot of popularity after stepping out of the BBK house. They've even maintained a good relationship outside the glass house. It is worth mentioning here that their chemistry won millions of hearts among BBK viewers. Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP are the favourite of the Bigg Boss viewers since the first innings so much so that even after the show was suspended, Arviya fans continued to tweet about them.

As we all know, Divya U's voice and singing style are adored by BBK viewers. A vide of Divya U singing a Kannada song has recently gone viral. The video is being widely shared on Twitter. The video has been edited with Aravind KP photos and a few Arviya fans say that the song is dedicated to Aravind KP. Aravind KP and Divya U are the first Kannada Bigg Boss contestants Jodi to achieve such huge popularity.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.