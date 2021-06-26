BBK8: Araviya Fan's Open Letter To Colors Kannada Against Manju Pavagada

The second innings of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 has been receiving thumping response from all quarters ever since it resumed. Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep is back as the host of the show. In the marathon pilot episode, Sudeep was seen loosening up the contestants in his usual trademark style. He sent the contestants back into the Bigg Boss house after cracking a few jokes with them.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss viewers were more than happy to hear that the show had resumed and are loving every episode of second innings aired so far. But, now, a section of the audience seem to have lost interest in watching the show. Are you wondering the reason for them being upset? Well, we need not tell you why Colors Kannada decided to resume the show. The season 8, we hear, has received more love than the previous seasons of Kannada Bigg Boss. And the reason, many say, is due to Aravind and Divya who gained a massive fan following and sparked a lot of talks on the show on social media with their chemistry. Colors Kannada knew instantly that they could get their TRP back and resumed the show. Araviya fans too welcomed their decision and sang praises of Colors Kannada. They made the show most discussed topic on social media with trending hashtags.

However, now, ardent fans of Aravind and Divya Uruduga who are regularly watching the show seem to be upset. They are upset over the fact that Colors Kannada has changed the game plan and now focussing all their attention on Vaishnavi and Manju. In an open letter to Colors Kannada, an Araviya fan has stated that Aravind and Divya had been consistent throughout the season and were real people. At the same time, they maintain that Manju may be faking his act just to get some votes and asked viewers not to fall for it. Colors Kannada giving more footage to Vaishnavi and Manju has not gone down well with them. Here's an open letter posted by one of Araviya fans which has received a thumbs up from other fans too.

Hi,

Kindly read the attached image and if u agree, then please like & retweet it. Let us try to make this msg, reach the Channel & concerned persons.. Preethi irali💛🖤🥰#BBK8 #AravindKP #DivyaUruduga #ARVIYA #DivyaU pic.twitter.com/T9RCwZoFbe — Thirumala Bhat (@thirumala_bhat) June 26, 2021

Talking about tonight's episode, it's time for Sudeep to be back on the show to lecture the contestants on their performance in the house. Reports are doing the rounds that Priyanka Thimmesh is likely to get evicted this weekend. We will surely tell you the name of eliminated contestant by tonight. Come back to Sakshi Post to know who will get eliminated in tomorrow's episode.