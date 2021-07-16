BBK8: Aravind's Regrettable Act Puts 4 Contestants in Danger

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has become the talk of the town on social media. Have you heard about the contestant Aravind KP? The majority of show buffs would say 'Yes, as he is one of the strong contestants in the house.

Aravind is very much aware about his fan following and fan pages under his name, which is being maintained by his loyal fans. Aravind could be thinking, whatever, he does his fans would accept him. Obviously, they will support him no matter what but he kept four contestants in the danger zone. Yes, what you read is right.

Recently, Aravind was rude to Prashanth and Subha, as there were his team for the task. Later, Aravind asked an apology from them, but they weren't ready to accept it, as they are also equally contestants in the house. Now, All Aravind's team are nominated except him and he is responsible for them being nominated for this week eviction.

Aravind might be regretting for his own mistakes and punishing his own team by pushing them into a danger zone. It remains to be seen whether Prashanth or Subha will forgive him or not. If they talk to Aravind as usually as nothing happened, then, everything is fine between them. Let's wait and see.