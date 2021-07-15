BBK8: Aravind Will Get Another Long Lecture From Sudeep This Week Too?

Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Aravind KP has become the household name with the reality show. Probably, he might have didn’t except that Aravind KP will get popular among the audience through the show.

The buzz on social media suggests that Aravind KP could be the highest-paid contestant of this season. However, an official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited. Last week, Aravind KP got a good lecture from the host Sudeep for is behavior in the house towards the housemates.

In last night's episode, Aravind was very rude to Prashanth and Subha. Now, show lovers are asking Sudeep to give another long lecture. They are asking on social media how Aravind can raise their voice on them, as they are contestants like him. He is not some leader or host for their housemates.

They are urging Sudeep to take a long lecture to Aravind for his behavior in the house. It remains to be seen how Sudeep is going to react in the weekend’s episode. Can’t wait to watch.