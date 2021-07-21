BBK8: Aravind Will Face The Music From Sudeep This Weekend?

No wonder Aravind KP has a huge base and no wonder his fans love and adore him so much. Is there a single day without Aravind KP being in the news? He always manages to be in the news, thanks to his popularity and enthusiasm towards his game in Kannada Bigg Boss.

As soon as the show went on air, Aravind was trending on Twitter, thanks to his legion of fans for their constant support towards him. It appears like Aravind KP is going to get a long lecture from Sudeep this weekend. Aravind KP is a very determined person in the house. He is one of the confirmed finalists for Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

Things are changing in the Bigg Boss Kannada house and how! With the finals nearing, the competition is getting fierce between contestants. And now we can even the true colors of contestants. Sudeep is all set to grill Aravind this weekend. Netizens say that Arvind is interfering in Divya Uruduga's matter at every stage of the play. They also feel that Arvind is fighting on behalf of her with the housemates.

Bigg Boss is an individual game and all the contestants have to play their own game, without interfering in anyone's business. Recently, Prashanth also said that Divya always depends on Aravind KP and they are strengthening their presence in the house with the tag 'Jodi'.

Some of the fans and audience are not liking especially Aravind KP's behavior. Many a times, BBK host Sudeep has been partial towards Aravind and he always let his mistakes slide.

So Bigg Boss viewers are now hoping that Sudeep will reprimand him this week. With the game changing in the house, you never know what will happen. Stay tuned for updates.