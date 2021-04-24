BBK8: Aravind Or Manju, Who Will New Captain Raghu Side With?

Raghu will lead the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house for the tenth week. According to Voot live viewers, Raghu has won the captaincy task competing against Shamanth. From day one of the show, Raghu had not been playing well and he was lagging behind in the game for almost four weeks. Bigg Boss Kannada viewers would troll Raghu and even stated that they wanted him to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house. But in yesterday's captaincy task, Raghu proved himself and won the captaincy task.

If Raghu won't get eliminated this week then in next week's captaincy task, he may be required to side with either Manju or Aravind to survive inside the Bigg Boss house. BBK viewers are of the view that there are chances that Raghu may place his bets on the audience favourite and place his trust in Aravind KP because they are good friends inside the house from day one.

Netizens say Raghu may survive in today's elimination process. And if Raghu does get saved, who will get evicted is the question because all the nominated contestants are strong players and Colors Kannada needs them for their TRP ratings. Will Raghu get any immunity to escape from eviction due to his being chosen as the captain of the house? Let us wait and watch what twist does the show makers are planning for viewers this weekend.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.