BBK8: Aravind KP's Love Letter To Divya Uruduga

Colors Kannada has released several promos from today's episode featuring Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga. Surely, they are ruling this season of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. As we told you earlier, in the promo Aravind is seen looking for the lost ring that Divya gave him. The entire house gets busy finding the ring.

As part of the task, Aravind KP writes a love letter to Divya U but does she read it? Watch the episode to find out so we are leaving that as a mystery.

In the letter, Aravind KP wrote "Dear Pankaja (Kavana), Ever since knowingly or unknowingly you have become a great part of my support system, you are an independent strong girl. Obviously you are successful too else you wouldn't have been here. It's very sweet of you for coming to me for validation though you know your decisions are correct and you are doing the right thing. P.S. I LOVE YOU- Aravind KP".

According to the Vootlive episode, Aravind KP finally finds the ring. Also, he returns it to Divya U saying the ring will be safe if it is with her and that he will take it from her later. But now, the scene has been removed from today's episode.

Netizens say that an entire episode revolves around one ring. They also say that Bigg Boss house contestants are celebrating Couples day.