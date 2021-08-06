BBK8: Aravind KP Won The Cash Prize

We are inching closer to Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 grand finale, which is all set to be held on Saturday and Sunday this week. Currently, contestants are gearing up for the grand finale. The show makers are prepping them for the finale.

A team of makeup artistes, hairstylists and costume designers are said to have stepped inside the house to prep contestants for the grand finale. Last night, the show makers telecast Divya Uruduga's VT , the rest of the four contestants have spoken about their happy moments with her. If sources are to be believed, the most strong contender Aravind KP is likely to receive a letter from Sudeep or the show makers, as the housemates are seen congratulating and giving hugs to Aravind KP.

It may be recalled that Bigg Boss had assigned a final task to the contestants, whoever accomplishes the task successfully would get a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. Aravind is said to have won the task, as per the buzz.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that Aravind KP might have won the cash prize of Rs Two lakhs and the note could probably be a message to all the contestants that all the tasks in the house have come to an end. There are no more physical tasks in the house this season.

It remains to be seen whether Aravind has really won the cash prize of 2 lakhs, which is in addition to the cash prize he will win for being the winner or runner up. The episode showing who has won the cash prize is going to be aired in tonight.