BBK8: Aravind KP Vs Divya Uruduga, Who Will Lift Winner's Trophy?

There will be one participant in the house who is the audience favourite to win the show in every Bigg Boss house. And more often than not, the contestants viewers place their bets on, end up winning the trophy of the season. When it comes to Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, right from the second week of the show, viewers have predicted that Aravind KP will win this season. A section of the viewers strongly feel that Aravind and Divya U will be the winner or runner up.

Aravind KP and Divya U enjoy a huge fan following on social media, which also helped them get a good vote bank. It is known that in the second innings, Divya U gave a better performance than Aravind KP. She impressed the audience with her individuality. Now, Divya U is leading with the highest votes and soon she may pull Aravind KP down and occupy the first position.

Netizens say that Divya U is a good player but may have gone easy or laid-back in her competitive spirit because of Aravind KP. In that case, she might sacrifice her title for Aravind. Anyway, whatever the reason be, Divya Uruduga's fans are not going to step back and, for sure, they will make her clinch the crown for they believe she deserves to be the queen.

Even Aravind KP fans are going all out, requesting viewers to vote for her. As per the voting trends, Manju P, Aravind KP and Divya U are on the same level with a narrow gap. Only the final day will decide who will get lucky.

Sakshipost will provide you up to date results of voting, so don't go away. Stay tuned.