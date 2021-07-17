BBK8: Aravind KP Trolled For Hurting Brahmin Community

Of late, Bigg Boss Kannada's favorite contestant Aravind KP is hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Yes. What you heard is right! As the show inches towards the finish line, the show makers have been assigning some tough tasks to the housemates to up the competitive spirit between the contestants. Actually, it's a big deal for whoever makes it to the top five finalists, as the victory could bring them opportunities after the show.

The ten contestants in the house—right from Aravind to Prashanth all are trying to stay in the house for a longer time. It is not about pay, they want good career opportunities to do well in their lives. Some of them are being extra cautious in the house. Coming to Aravind KP, looks like he is not a person to pretend. He wants to keep it simple and straight.

And there is no doubting the fact that Aravind is aware of the huge fan following he has gained because of the show. Hence, Aravind is one contestant who has no qualms about hiding anything from the viewers. Even when there is negative talk surrounding him, he remains unfazed. Even though, this is a good attribute, a section of the viewers aren't happy with this trait of Aravind.

We were just browsing through social media and stumbled upon a couple of tweets. A few viewers from the Brahmin community are trolling Aravind KP over his food habits in the Bigg Boss house.

For the unversed, Aravind is a vegetarian and but he was seen eating non-veg in the house which seems to have upset a certain section of the audience, especially the Brahmin community even though they are huge fans of Aravind KP. Netizens are accusing Aravind of hurting their religious sentiments.

We think food is a matter of choice and one should not be judged based on such parameters. Dear readers, what are your views on this? Let us know in the comments below.