BBK8: Aravind KP Says Sorry To Housemates, Find Out Why

The second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is offering the most unpredictable twists and turns. The ongoing season is generating more interest by the day. The current season is all set to end in a couple of days from now.

On one hand, Bigg Boss viewers are eagerly waiting to know who will lift the trophy and the same viewers are also wondering who is going to get evicted this week.

The entire house has been nominated for this week's elimination, except Aravind KP and Shamanth. Aravind KP is the audience's favorite person, but inside the house Aravind has a lot of enemies, most of them are hating him for his fan following and they know he will emerge as the winner.

The contestants in the current season of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 are aware that showrunners are according a special treatment to him and also air most footage featuring him.

In a recent episode, Aravind was rude to the housemates, especially to Prashanth and Shubha Pooja. Now, there are pictures doing the rounds where Aravind KP is seen apologising to his teammates. A few show buffs are trolling Aravind KP for his rude behavior in the task. But I think you have to give it to him for realising his mistake and saying sorry to his team members.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.