BBK8: Aravind KP Is Safe, Mid Week Eviction Of Finale Week Confirmed

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 grand finale is all set to take place on August 8, 2021. Reports are doing the rounds that actor Puneeth Rajkumar is likely to be gracing the finale episode as the chief guest.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that Bigg Boss makers have started the mid week eviction process and there’s a chance of Divya Suresh getting evicted from the house.

There’s also good news for our dear readers especially to Aravind Kp fans, it is worth mentioning here that Aravind KP is saved from mid eviction.

We will keep you posted who’s going to get evicted in the mid week Elimination episode. Keep an eye on this space for all the Kannada Bigg Boss updates.