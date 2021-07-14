BBK8: Aravind KP Possessive Of Divya U, Here's Proof

All you BBK addicts out there know that the best Jodi of Kannada Bigg Boss is Aravind KP and Divya U. The two enjoy a huge fan following on social media platforms. It is known that after the suspension of the first innings of BBK8, Aravind KP and Divya U fans continued to tweet about them. They also shared a number of videos featuring the two on Twitter and Instagram. By now, you know that there are several fan pages created and named Arviya.

In the first innings, even though both Aravind KP and Divya were together, there was no hint of jealousy from either party. But in yesterday's episode, it seemed that Aravind KP was getting jealous when Divya U was walking with Prashanth S. Arviya fans are loving Aravind KP's jealous moment. By this, we can clearly say that Aravind KP is feeling a bit possessive towards Divya U. Earlier in the first innings, Divya Suresh would do that way about Manju P when he was getting closer to the other contestants. Because of this, the two wouldn't focus on the game.

Will Aravind KP's possessiveness affect his and Divya U performance in the game?