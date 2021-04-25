BBK8: Netizens Say This Contestant Is Popular Than Host Sudeep!

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is one of the popular reality shows in Karnataka. It’s very hard for the audience to watch the show without watching Sudeep on weekend episodes.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is a bit different than the previous seasons, be it in terms of contestants or the tasks. With each passing day, the show organizers are planning something new to cheer up the viewers as well as to retain the show's TRP ratings.

As you are aware, Sudeep is one of the most popular stars in Kannada and Telugu. The latest news we hear is that BBK fans are claiming that one of the contestants in Bigg Boss house is more popular than host Sudeep. Wonder who is it? There are no prizes for guessing the correct answer. He is none other than Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8's popular contestant, Aravind KP, who has been winning the hearts of BBK viewers with his stellar performance in the house. It is being said on social media that Aravind is popular than Sudeep. Some of them are saying that Aravind has b bigger fan following than Sudeep.

Aravind fans are more than sudeep fans. Jai Aravind #bbk8 — Vishal (@Rodfactory2) April 25, 2021

If viewers ask us, Sudeep is a popular star in Sandalwood and it will be tough for Bigg Boss contestant Aravind to beat his fan following. Aravind is no doubt a popular contestant than the rest of the contestants in the house. However, it is also true that viewers would forget him after the show unless he grabs a big ticket movie and proves himself.

But Sudeep always remains in the hearts of the audience. He is one actor who made his own mark since he entered the industry and never looked back. He has been ruling Sandalwood since his entry. Who do you think is more popular Aravind or Sudeep? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.