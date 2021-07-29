BBK8: Aravind KP Might Not Win Bigg Boss Kannada?

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has been doing well since the start of the second innings. The ratings are good, and the producers are constantly coming up with fresh concepts to keep the TRP high. As per the sources, the show's grand finale will take place in the second week of August. The top contenders who voted were Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada.

Fans will support their favourite contestant and also vote for them. There are a few names that are more popular than the others. We all know that Aravind KP is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Fans keep speculating that he will be the winner of the show. But looking at what’s happening for the past few episodes and tasks, we cannot say for sure.

Apart from Aravind, if someone has grabbed everyone’s attention, then it is Manju Pavagada. He has been doing well in the show and even performs well at the time of tasks. You can say he is like the unexpected contender for the trophy, but he sure is.

Based on the number of votes these two contestants got, we can say that even the housemates believe Aravind is the strongest contestant with Manju close behind. Judging by how things are going in the glasshouse, we can say that Aravind KP has the best chance of winning the direct ticket to the finale. But will he win the show?

The audience votes and opinion is shifting every day. Since the beginning, they have been supportive of Aravind KP but you cannot ignore Manju P. If we look at the shift in the voting trends and the maker’s liking for a shocking and unexpected twist, we can say that Manju Pavagada also has chances of winning BBK8. As for the runner-up, it can be either Aravind KP or Divya U.