BBK8: Aravind KP Lashes Out At Prashanth Sambargi? Deets Inside

The most controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is grabbing eyeballs since the show kick-started. All the credit goes to Colors Kannada and BBK host Kichcha Sudeep for adding interesting elements into the show week after week. In the last episode of BB Kannada, Bigg Boss gave housemates a college task. There was a lot of fun, fights, and misunderstandings while the task was going on. As we already told you the task was mostly centered around Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga.

As Prashanth Sambargi and Nidhi Subbaiah were playing hostel wardens, they were supposed to take away the letters from the housemates. So when the task was on, Prashanth Sambargi caught Divya U with letters for the first time and he was seen inserting his hands into Divya U's pant pockets. Aravind KP, who sees this, is seen lashing out at Prashanth Sambargi. Netizens too are unhappy with Prashanth Sambargi's repeated misbehavior. They are trolling him saying that this is the second time Prashanth S did this with Divya U and say that he should have some common sense not to put his hands into girls' pant pockets. A few others are also of the view that perhaps Prashanth Sambargi is quietly provoking Aravind KP.