BBK8: Aravind KP Gets Marriage Proposals

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestant Aravind KP is one of the most talked about persons on social media. And also, the chemistry between Aravind KP and Divya Uruguda is one of the key points for the BBK show to get good TRP ratings on Colors Kannada.

As we know, Aravind KP is very much attached to Divya Uruduga. But Aravind KP has also gained huge popularity and there are many fan pages named Aravindfc, which he did not expect.

Aravind KP tells Sudeep that he had a large number of marriage proposals from unknown girls after the first innings of Bigg Boss Kannada 8's suspension. By this, we can say that Aravind has gained a huge girl following. On the other hand, ArVIYa fans tweeted that Aravind KP is seeing Divya U, so sending marriage proposals to him is pointless. They say it's confirmed that Divya U and Aravind KP love each other. So let us wait and watch whether Bigg Boss is going to plan anything for Divya U and Aravind KP to test their bond.