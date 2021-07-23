BBK8: Aravind KP Is Ahead Of Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi Gowda: Deets Inside

There’s no denying the fact that Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, and Vaishnavi Gowda are the most popular contestants in the Kannada Bigg Boss 8 house. The trio enjoys a loyal fan following on social media. They have been rooting for their favourite contestants since the show went on air.

Going by the general sentiment and popularity, we have no doubt that Manju Pavagada, Aravind KP, and Vaishnavi Gowda will be confirmed finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

During the pearl task, Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda, Manju Pavagada, Shamanth Gowda were the top five contenders for the captaincy task this week. It is worth mentioning here that Divya Uruduga is the new captain of this week.

If Divya Uruduga wasn’t in the race, then Aravind KP would have probably been chosen as the captain as he got scored 4090 points, VG scored points 3610, Manju Pavgada earned 3075 points. It is worth mentioning here that Shamanth Gowda earned the least points, he has been nominated for next week's elimination.

So it's clear that Aravind is way ahead of Manju and Vaishnavi Gowda. Divya Uruduga has become the new captain of the house and Bigg Boss is going to announce the same in tonight’s episode of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

