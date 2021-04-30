BBK8: Aravind Fans to Boycott Shamanth For This Reason

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has become the talk of the town. In this week's task, contestants impressed the viewers with their game. As the week is nearing its end, everyone is excited about next week's captaincy task.

According to Voot live, Bigg Boss housemates has assigned a task to the contestants to decide the captain for next week from among the captaincy contenders. The task is each contender will be given a song. When a particular song plays, other contestants have to dance to decide who they like to see as the next house captain. And the contender who earns maximum support will be made the house captain for the tenth week.

BBK fans have slammed Shamanth Bro Gowda for supporting Chandrachud. They say that Aravind KP has supported Shamanth during last week when the best performer was decided by recognizing his sacrifice. So Aravind fans are upset and it's evident Shamanth will lose the support of Aravind Kp and Divya U fans.

Since last week, Shamanth is growing in popularity on Social media but now it seems again, Shamanth may get hate from Aravind KP fans. You already know by now that Bigg Boss contestant Aravind KP has a huge fan base since day one of the show.

Let's see if Arvind fans will forgive Shamanth or take revenge for not supporting him.