BBK8: Aravind- Divya Uruduga’s Love Story To Be Made Into A Film With All Contestants?

The strong and popular contestants in Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 are surely setting goals to their loyal fans outside the house. It is worth mentioning here that the contestants did not know about each other before entering the show. But they became thick friends after they made their entry into the Kannada Bigg Boss house.

It wouldn’t be wrong, if we said that they are now like a family, showing unconditonal love and care for each other. Even though there seems to be love in the air, they haven’t confessed their feelings to each other yet. But the housemates and Bigg Boss viewers have fallen in love woth this cute pair. No prizes for guess which Bigg Boss couple we are talking about. Yes, it's none other than Diyva Uruduga and Aravind KP.

The latest buzz on social media suggests that Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga’s love story is likely to be made into a film. Are you wondering, who will write and direct the movie? Chakravarthy Chandrachud is expected to make a film on Aravind-Divya Uruduga’s Love Story. Chakravarthy is believed to be discussing about his future plans with the housemates. Chakravarthy is planning to start working on the script as soon as he steps out of the house. Shamanth is likely to play Divya Uruduga's brother's character.

Although there's no official word on this, the buzz seems to be strong. Tell us readers, would you like to watch Divya and Aravind on the big screen?