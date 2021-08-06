BBK8: Aravind-Divya Spontaneity Missing in Second Innings?

One cannot deny the fact that Kannada Bigg Boss is one of the popular controversial reality shows on the small screen right now. We are going to miss Kannada Bigg Boss 8 from next week, especially the lovely jodi Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga. The duo has cemented their place in our hearts with their chemistry in the house.

Aravind and Divya are the frontrunners to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Fans of Aravind, Divya Uruduga are promoting them extensively on social media.They are also urging show buffs to vote for them.

Now, it is being said that Bigg Boss Kannada second innings has become a minus point for Aravind and Divya Uruduga. If you recall, the show was suspended due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

All the contestants were on a break for two weeks. After resuming the show, housemates learnt about their crazy fan following outside the house. Though a few contestants tried to salvage their image after working on their minus points like Prashanth Sambargi, a few others like Chandrachud went from bad to worse, leading to thier own downfall. Who would have thought that Prashant would qualify for the finals, yeah?

Now, back to Aravind and Divya. The duo is one of the most loved Jodis in this season. Aravind, Divya Uruduga's camaraderie was so unique and fresh to the viewers that Netizens loved every moment of the couple in the house. However, they say that they are not able to see the same chemistry in second innings. We all know how spontaneous the two were in the first innings. Even though they continue to care for each other, it doesn't come across as genuine, as per a section of the audience.

A few people feel that the two contestants appear to be pretending after learning about their fan pages Araviya. We are not sure about their pretence as they appear to be truly close. However, we do agree that they are not showing as much PDA as they did in the first innings of the show probably because the momentum was lost in between when the show gor suspended. Do you agree with us or not? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.