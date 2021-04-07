BBK8: Aravind-Divya Bond Over Chicken, Housemates Jealous?

Biker Aravind KP and actress Divya Uruduga are the cutest couple in the ongoing season of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. There are a lot of rumours doing the rounds over their relationship for the past few weeks. In the earlier episodes, housemates teased Divya U for accepting Arvind KP's proposal in some task and she was seen blushing. And the glow on her face did not go unnoticed by the netizens.

In the last episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, Divya U and Aravind KP were seen together again. This time, Aravind KP was seen serving dinner to Divya U, where she is doing the task of holding the chicken. Aravind KP and Divya U fans who are mighty impressed with the happenings inside the house have fallen in love with the couple's chemistry. They just can't take their eyes off their TV screen when the two actors come on the screen. Netizens who are regularly watching the show have been sharing pictures of the couple on social media.

Netizens feel that the other housemates seem to be feeling jealous on seeing the bonding between Aravind and Divya U. and they are pointing to Divya Suresh who can't seem to stand the sight of the duo staying together. They feel that Divya is unhappy as Manju does not look after her the same way as Aravind cares for Divya U.

With things spicing up inside the house, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is expected to get only better in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates inside the Kannada Bigg Boss house.