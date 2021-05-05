BBK8: Aravind Close to Divya Or Nidhi? Netizens Confused

Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 is one of the most talked about shows on social media. Well, in the upcoming weekend, we are all set to witness another round of elimination. All the contestants in the house have garnered a huge fan base across the country with their performance in the show.

But, Aravind KP has definitely made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Several fans are rooting for him to win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Aravind KP has only established his own but he has also struck a chord with the audience by being a real person in the house. He has been one of the biggest entertainers of the house this season. Aravind always makes us laugh with his witty one-liners and comic timing. He is also one of those contestants who stays away from controversies.

Those who regularly watch Bigg Boss Kannada know for a fact that Aravind KP has also set relationship goals after his closeness to housemate Divya Uruduga. All these make him one of the most talked about Contestants on the show. This, Aravind KP has built his own fan followingz thanks to the way he plays the game as well as his performance in the reality show.

Looks like Divya Uruduga has got a new competitor in the house not in terms of playing the game but a companion for her closest male friend Aravind. The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that Nidhi is said to have expressed that she has feelings for Aravind.

In a recent episode, Aravind and Nidhi were seen sporting attires in matching colors which raised eyebrows of not just housemates but also viewers.

A section of the audience are saying that Aravind also likes Nidhi and that's why he was seen wearing the same color. However, Aravind fans on social media have defended him saying that merely matching the color of her dress doesn’t mean Aravind is close to Nidhi or has feelings for her. They also that the way Aravind behaves with Divya Uruduga is clear indication of how much he cares for Divya Uruduga.

But one thing is clear. It seems everyone wants to get close to Aravind and no prizes for guessing why.

Have a look at some of the tweets doing the rounds.

DS telling DU shouldn't think about Avi she should stay away from him.. & she only telling Nidhi u can try avi s stil single, du avi r jst frnds.. & Nidhi had kinda feelings for Avi before.. NS told no I'm happy for DU.. later confused like may b Avi hitting on me #BBK8 — Vriddhi (@Vriddhi56921725) May 5, 2021

DS asked NS do u like avi, I feel like u both hav a connection. DU n Avi r just frnds, NS u hav chance.

NS told starting I felt like Avi hav feelings for me n jodi task happened.

DS& NS thinks Avi wore same color t-shirt yesterday, he might hitting on NS & she s confused #BBK8 — Vriddhi (@Vriddhi56921725) May 5, 2021

Matching dress color doesn't mean aravind likes nidhi... The way he cares Divya u clearly shows how much he likes her.... it's better not to take this gossip session seriously... #BBK8 — Pallavi (@Pallavi59256736) May 5, 2021

If DU’s is teenage love she shld have been cribbing always for attention like DS and thinking that wearing matching outfits means that person has feeling for you like NS

Man seriously is this maturity and practical thinking #bbk8 — Adithi M S (@nyctophile_ams) May 5, 2021