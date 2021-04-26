BBK8: All Kannada Bigg Boss Contestants Nominated For 9th Week?

There’s no denying the fact that the eighth season of Kannada Bigg Boss game is getting more interesting with each passing day. Kichcha Sudeep missed the weekend epsiode and the show turned out to be boring for the viewers of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8. If you are regularly following the show, you know that the curtains will soon come down on the show in a couple of weeks from now.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that all the contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada would get nominated for this week's eviction. According to our trusted sources, the nomination process seem to be taking place in the house right now. And It hasn’t been completed yet. The show organisers could complete shooting the nomination episode by mid-afternoon.

It would be interesting to see if indeed all the contestants getting nominated for eviction this week. It will be hard to predict who will face the axe as few contestants have been performing well in the tasks assigned by the Bigg Boss. Let’s wait and watch who will get nominated for this week. We will keep you posted on Kannada Bigg Boss' Ninth Week Nominated contestants List at the earliest.

