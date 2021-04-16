BBK8 7th Week Elimination: Contestants In Danger Zone and Safe Zone

Kichcha Sudeep's reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 never misses a chance to be in the headlines. BBK viewers will miss Kichcha Sudeep this weekend as he is unwell and can not host the show. Sudeep even took to Twitter and confirmed the news. He also dropped a hint that there will be an elimination this week. " Been unwell n was hoping to recover before the weekend. But on my docs advice, I need to give myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekend's episode of BB. Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team will come out with, for this week's elimination".

The contestants who got nominated this week for elimination are Shamant Bro Gowda, KP Aravind, Vishwanath, Chakravarti Chandrachud, Rajeev, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh and Divya U. According to some reliable sources, Divya U, Divya S, Aravind KP and Manju are safe. While Chakravarthy, Vishwanath and Shamanth are in the danger zone. Netizens are guessing that Shamanth Bro Gowda may get eliminated from BBK house, this week. Last week Gowda got saved from eviction as Vyjayanthi walked out from the show.

Some BBK viewers are saying Shamanth Bro performed well this week. As a result, Vishwanath may get evicted from the glasshouse. Because Vishwanath is still playing the brother and sister game in the Bigg Boss house.