BBK Viewers Upset Over Kichcha Sudeep's Silence Over Chandrachud-Manju Fight

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings has completed its first week and entered into the second week. The second innings seem to be far more interesting than the first, and BBK viewers are catching up on all the episodes before hand via Voot app. After a long gap, BBK viewers thoroughly enjoyed the weekend episode with Kichcha Sudeep. Although Sudeep made light of the situation in the house by teasing Divya and Aravind, he appears to have disappointed BBK viewers for another reason. As we all know, Chandrachud overreached in the Sunday episode regarding Manju and Divya Suresh's bond.

Following the episode, netizens trolled Chandrachud, for using 'cheap' words against Divya S and Manju. The statements used by Chandrachud are not in good taste, felt the viewers. BBK viewers are now upset because Sudeep did not react to Chandrachud's words nor did he even reprimand him for going all out to fire salvos at the two. Furthermore, they claim Sudeep's silence has encouraged Chandrachud, and he continues to make such statements about other female contestants.

BBK viewers are urging Sudeep to punish Chandrachud. Let's wait and watch to see if Kichcha Sudeep will lecture Chandrachud atleast this weekend over his misbehaviour.

