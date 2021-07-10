BBK Viewers Troll Colors Kannada Over Raghu Gowda Eviction

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep is back in the Bigg Boss house for the weekend episode. Every Saturday, it's Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe during which Sudeep gives his views on the happenings in the week over the course of the week. He also lectures contestants while announcing which contestant will be shown the door.

In the latest buzz doing the rounds on social media, we have gathered that Raghu Vine Store aka Raghu Gowda has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house. While some people are happy with this development, Bigg Boss addicts are unhappy and upset over Colors Kannada saving Chakravarthi Chandrachud who has created so much ruckus in the Bigg Boss house ever since the second innings started.

On the other hand, Priyanka Thimmesh had been nominated on several occasions including the last two weeks. And the general consensus among the viewers was for her to get eliminated. However, Kannada Bigg Boss show makers have proved all their calculations wrong and sent Raghu out of the house instead.

It now remains to be seen what the show makers have planned in case they have really eliminated Raghu. What happens to Chandrachud?

