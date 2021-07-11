BBK Viewers Thank Kichcha Sudeep: Check Why?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is the most loved show on the Kannada small screen. It has broken all TRP records since the second innings started. It's known that in this week's task the contestants have witnessed lots of high drama and got into an ugly fight. Netizens were eagerly waiting for the weekend episode with Kichcha Sudeep and wanted him to take a class of the contestants who crossed the limits and showed overconfidence.

In last weekend's episode, Host Sudeep did not speak about any fight and viewers got upset. But in yesterday's weekend special, he slammed Chandrachud, Aravind KP and Divya U. BBK viewers said that Chandrachud deserves Sudeep's scoldings as he is the only contestant using inappropriate words and bringing his personal life into the game. Well, talking about Aravind KP and Divya U, Sudeep had given a reality check to both as they have become overconfident in their game. Anyway, Prashanth S got justice this weekend and BBK viewers thanked Kichcha Sudeep for taking a stand on the things which were going wrong in the glasshouse.