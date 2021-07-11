BBK Viewers Slam Voot Select: Deets Inside

It seems that Bigg Boss Kannada 8 viewers are on fire over Voot Select. Voot had recently updated yesterday's episode on their website with the caption " Kiccha exposes Divya's Bias!". By seeing this, ArVIYA and Divya U fans are demanding Colors Kannada and Voot Select to change the caption and asked them not to be biased. Netizens are demanding a quick reply, as whenever any audience member tweets about the problem in the Voot Select, they get a speedy response.

Voot has described the episode that Divya U's captaincy being a contentious issue, Kiccha Sudeep criticizes her for overlooking Aravind KP's transgressions while punishing others for breaking the rules. After Sudeep pointed out Divya U's captaincy, she has lost her individuality, said the BBK viewers. A section of the audience said that her captaincy is unfair. Let's wait and watch if Voot changes the caption or not.