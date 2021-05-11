BBK Viewers Curse Voot For Not Uploading Final Episode

The Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is going to end. This is the first season in Bigg Boss Kannada to wind up the show in between. The makers decided to end the show due to the surge of COVID cases in the state and as we know that government has imposed a full lockdown for two weeks. For the past three weeks, Kichcha Sudeep did not host the show and makers did not go for the elimination process.

Earlier BBK viewers were also bored by the show and asked the makers to wind up before TRP ratings drop further. Few Voot live subscribers are disappointed with Voot Select. They claim that they subscribed to Voot to watch free live before the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 TV episode but the makers did not telecast the live of the recent episode. There were several Tweets to Voot Select and Colors Kannada by netizens yesterday to upload the final episode of BBK.