BBK Maker Justifies Aravind KP's Mistake: Deets Inside

Kannada Bigg Boss which is being hosted by Kichcha Sudeep is making loud noises on social media. Bigg Boss Kannada grand finale is round the corner and contestants are trying every trick in the trade to be among the top five finalists. Talking about the top five finalists, Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavgada, Vaishnavi, and Prashanth Sambargi are set to find a place among the top 5 in this season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Every season Bigg Boss makers have their own favorite contestant in the house. Who do you think is the favorite contestant of Colors Kannada in the current season? No doubt, it will be Aravind KP. Who doesn't like him? Be it his one-liners or his special bond with Divya Uruudga, Aravind KP is one of the reasons for Kannada Bigg Boss 8 to become a smash hit. It won't be wrong to say that show makers can't run the show without Aravind KP. A section of the audience are urging Colors Kannada and Sudeep to eliminate Aravind KP for the vulgar gesture.

They are asking the show makers to teach him a lesson by eliminating him. However, the show makers have defended him by justifying why Aravind showed his middle finger during the task BBK director has stated that Aravind KP did not do it intentionally, it happened very quickly during a task.

BBK viewers allege that the show makers are covering up Aravind's mistake with this excuse as they want him to be in the house for the sake of TRPs. If you have no doubts about Aravind KP walking out of the house without a trophy, then just shrug the thought off, as it is very evident that Aravind is getting huge support fron the show makers themselves. Mark our words Aravind KP will be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.