BBK: How Will Colors Kannada Eliminate 12 Contestants in 3 Weeks?

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada is making loud noises on social media. It may be recalled that Kichcha Sudeep informed BBK viewers on the very first day of second innings that Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will be wrapped up by end of July. Sudeep clearly stated in no uncertain terms that just 28 days are left for the show to wind up. So we were expecting elimination of contestants in the very first week itself which did not happen.

Now, BBK viewers are wondering how will the show makers wrap up the show in 28 days when there are 12 contestants in the house. Show buffs are curious to know how will Colors Kannada eliminate 12 contestants in a matter of three weeks. If they eliminate one contestant every week, then the makers have to extend the show by another month.

With Sudeep’s words, it’s apparent that Colors Kannada will end Bigg Boss Season 8 in the last week of July, which means Colors Kannada must be planning mid-week or double elimination for the next few weeks.

Who do you think will get eliminated in first week of the second innings? Let us know in the comments section below.

