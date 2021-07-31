BBK Director's Shocking Disclosure on Grand Finale: Details Inside

In the Bigg Boss reality show, whatever the language may be, the most awaited round for the BBK viewers and contestants is the Family Time round. The family members visiting the BB house make that particular episode a very emotional and dramatic episode. In most of the Bigg Boss family time rounds, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to play a ' freeze task. At intervals, one member will enter and communicate with the housemates, who will be asked to not move or speak. Basically, he or she will sit in a statue-like position. But in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, there is no family time round.

Earlier, Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 director Jayadev Kappanna said in an interview that preparations were on for the grand event and the entire crew is excited, tired and emotional at the same time. However, he also made a shocking disclosure at the time of the interview, saying that in view of the Coronavirus protocol. JD, as he's fondly known by channel people, said that generally the final episodes is like a festival where a lot of people are invited to celebrate the big occasion, but this time, because of the pandemic restrictions, there will be no family of contestant invited to the event. This is the first time in the history of the Bigg Boss show to not conduct a family time round.