BB6: Rajasekhar Elimination Confirmed This Week

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is all set to witness another elimination in the house. The sixth eviction is going to be interesting although it is not an entirely unexpected one.

Keerthi, Sudeepa, Aditya, Srihan, Arjun, Geetu, Adi Reddy, Inaya and Rajasekhar were nominated by the housemates in the previous Monday's episode. All the nominated contestants have bagged enough votes to escape the eviction with the sole exception of Rajasekhar.

The buzz on social media suggests that Rajasekhar is heading for the exit door this weekend. He is in the least desirable position in unofficial polls, having polled the least amount of votes. Only time is going to tell whether his game is really up.

In other news, young actor Aadi is likely going to make a guest appearance on the show to promote his latest box office outing Crazy Fellow. Aadi and The Ghost actor are going to woo the viewers in this weekend's episode. Can't wait to watch it.