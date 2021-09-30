BB5 Tamil Pilot Episode Shoot With Live Audience?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 is just two days away from the launch of its first episode on Sunday. The organizers of the show are making all the arrangements for the premiere episode. As we mentioned earlier, the shooting of the entry performances of few contestants is already done and the remaining celebrities will enter the house with AVs.

The show makers are also keen on following the Covid-19 protocols which is why they had put all the contestants under quarantine. They are taking all precautions to make the show a grand success.

In the last season, all the weekend episodes were held without a live audience.

However, this time, as per the latest buzz, there will be a live audience in the pilot episode of Bigg boss Tamil 5.

The sources also claim that even during the weekend episodes, a live audience will be there along with the host Kamal Haasan.

Persons who have got both the doses of Covid vaccine are allowed to attend the show. It is reported that if any one of the audience members tests Covid positive then the show makers will cancel the live audience format and the show will continue through a virtual audience.