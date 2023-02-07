BB16 Winner Name Leaked?

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 has been trending on social media. The show buffs are betting on big-time who would win Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the most popular contestant in Bigg Boss 16.

Priyanka's fans are rooting for her on social media. She has been trending on social media for a long time with various tags. According to our trusted sources, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is likely to be the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

She will be the winner of Bigg Boss 16 because she is in a leading position in unofficial polls. Likewise, the title winner's name leaked and she is Priyanka. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 16? Please let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

Also Read: Meet Winner, Runner Up Of Bigg Boss 16

