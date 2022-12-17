BB16 Viewers Troll Colors Over Favouritism

Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Sajid Khan was eliminated in the weekend episode, Shukravaar Ke Vaar by Salman Khan.

However, the twist for the story was that BB16 makers brought him back in a matter of no time.

This sudden change of plan by Colors TV has irked netizens to no end.

It is known that Sajid Khan is being seen as the favourite contestant of the Bigg Boss 16 makers this season. Colors has come in for a lot of criticism for ignoring all his flaws and saving him week after week.

So when Salman Khan evicted him from the Bigg Boss house, viewers were shocked. However, the bigger shock came when BB16 makers decided to bring back Sajid Khan to the show after elimination.

Netizens have been trolling Colors and Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan for promoting their favourite contestant Sajid Khan.

What's your view on this?