BB16: Tina Datta Eliminated 

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta stole our hearts with her performance inside of the house. According to reports, Tina Datta has been eliminated from the show. Shalin, Shiv, Priyanka Chahar, and Tina Datta have been nominated for elimination this week.

Tina Datta fans are pretty upset with her eviction.

It remains to be seen whether Tina Datta will really get eliminated from the show or not. Tina Datta's elimination will be aired on Sunday's episode. In the meantime, take a look at her pictures: