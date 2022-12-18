BB16 Grand Finale Date Changed After Extension

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 has been garnering a lot of attention and the TRPs have been at an all time high this season, all thanks to the good mix of contestants on the show.

BB16 is one of the most watched TV reality shows right now with a huge viewership. Even social media has been flooded with a lot of talk about the show.

All the Bigg Boss 16 contestants are trying their best to impress the audience in order to garner more votes and survive longer. A few have managed to successfully escape elimination with their performance.

Now, with the impressive TV ratings for Bigg Boss 16, Colors TV has decided to extend the show, we hear. If the reports making the rounds on social media is anything to go by, then the Bigg Boss 16 finale date has been changed owing to BB16 schedule getting extended.

As per reports, the new date of Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is said to be Feb 12, 2023.

Excited much? So are we. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post to know all that is happening in the BB16 house.