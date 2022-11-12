BB16: Did Salman Khan Really Eliminate Priyanka Chahar?

A day after Archana Gautam was evicted from 'Bigg Boss 16' for violence against Shiv Thakare, the house seemed rather cheerful as the contestants geared up for the Shukravar ka Vaar. The episode started with Shiv, MC Stan and Gautam Vig requesting Bigg Boss to send a female wildcard contestant in the house and stating that they will keep her away from Abdu Rozik as he wins over women with his cuteness.

Shalin Bhanot was seen apologising to Tina Datta for his behaviour and even promised to change himself for her. However, the 'Uttaran' actress made it clear that she was here to win the show and only wants to focus on her game. She added that she is hurt and that her bond with Shalin can never be the same again.On the other hand, Gautam and Soundarya Sharma were seen arguing after the former's joke about flirting with a new wildcard entry. Soundarya stated that she was testing the authenticity of Gautam's love for her. This did not go well with Gautam who wore a sullen expression for the rest of the episode.

The Friday episode also saw Splitsvilla X4 hosts Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani enter the house to play fun tasks. During the segment, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta get into a fight with Tina Datta and Shiv Thakare as the latter claim that Ankit was Priyanka's 'chamcha'.

In the final segment of the episode, Salman Khan entered the house and summoned Priyanka and Ankit to the activity area. He was seen questioning them about their relationship status, to which, both said that they were just friends.The host then went on to tell them that they have become liabilities for each other, and while Priyanka's image comes off as a dominating friend, Ankit looks like a meek victim.

In the precap, Salman can be seen announcing that Priyanka has been evicted from the show due to less vote with Ankit standing visibly shocked and shattered. It will be interesting to watch if the 'Udariyaan' actress' journey has really come to an end, or will this be a fresh start for her bond with Ankit.

Courtesy: FPJ