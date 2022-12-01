BB16 Contestants' Popularity Index on Twitter
Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is grabbing the headlines for multiple reasons, thanks to contestants for their fights and arguments in the house. If you are following the show, you are sure to have favorites in the house.
Here is the list of Bigg Boss 16 contestants' popularity as per Twitter. Take a look at it:
#BiggBoss16 Twitter Popularity
Based on Number of Likes
1 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary 5324
2 #ShivThakare 4120
3 #MCStan 2141
4 #SumbulTouqeerKhan 1637
5 #ArchanaGautam 1261
6 #SoundaryaSharma 1123
7 #AbduRozik 987
8 #NimritKaurAhluwalia 585
