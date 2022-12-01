BB16 Contestants' Popularity Index on Twitter

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is grabbing the headlines for multiple reasons, thanks to contestants for their fights and arguments in the house. If you are following the show, you are sure to have favorites in the house.

Also Read: Danger Zone Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 In 13th Week



Here is the list of Bigg Boss 16 contestants' popularity as per Twitter. Take a look at it: