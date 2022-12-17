BB16 Abdu Rozik Eliminated, Deets Inside

Abdu Rozik eliminated? Well, ever since Colors TV announced that Abdu Rozik will be one of the participants on Bigg Boss 16, there was so much anticipation and expectations from the audience.

But did Abdu Rozik meet their expectations? Well, he exceeded expectations. He was not only one of the most loved housemate in the Bigg Boss 16 house but also one of the most popular BB16 contestant this season.

Despite being popular and respected contestant, Abdu rozik was subjected to a lot of hardshpips. But he took on his critics as a true sport and put on a brave front.

Now, in Salman Khan's weekend episode promo, BB16 host's voice is seen asking Abdu to come out of the house, much to the shock of contestants. The news has shocked Bigg Boss 16 viewers too.

While a section of the media say that Abdu Rozik has been given a break from all the trouble he's facing the house, a few others say that Abdu Rozik has been removed from the Bigg Boss 16 house for medical reasons.

The moment Salman summobed Rozik, contestants got all emotional and bid him a tearful goodbye.

Watch video:

If Abdu didn't come back My Bigg Boss is Over 💔 They remove him as per there Plan.#AbduRozik #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/Cl6V1BcCwP — Abdu Rozik FC 1 (@abdurozikFc1) December 16, 2022

There is no clarity on this and left BB16 viewers wondering if Abdu Rozik has been eliminated for real. We will know in today's episode. Stay tuned to sakshi Post for all the updates.