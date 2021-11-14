BB15: Will Salman Khan School Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi For Crossing The Line?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are two names in the Bigg Boss 15 house that we all know and for many reasons. Their romance is going strong. Although some have termed it ‘Fake’, fans are still in love with it. But now the question is, is it too much for the audience.

Rajiv Adatia walks in and invites Karan and Umar to join him in the garden area. Instead, Karan invites him to join them and rock out to the song "lambi judaai." These 3 had fun and everyone enjoyed it. Tejasswi Prakash called Karan's number to ask for a dress. Karan picked out a pink suit for her and presented it to her. It's excessively "pink pink," according to Tejasswi. She tried on the dress, but it was too big, so she called Karan to show him her ill-fitting outfit. Karan comes to her.

It was like they wanted to have personal time. So Umar was teasing them saying they can close the door if they want to.

Things are going too strong between Karan and Tejasswi. It is in full force and it is to be seen if it goes further than this. If they cross the line, and their romance reaches the Miesha and Ieshaan stage then, maybe Salman will give them a warning.