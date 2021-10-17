BB15: Is This Why There Was No Elimination?

The rumors suggest that there will be no elimination during this Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15. Yes, the nominations and voting took place but for Week 2, there will be no eviction. As you will remember, Sahil Shroff was eliminated last week and became the first contestant to say goodbye to the BB15 house.

Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, and Donal Bisht were nominated for elimination this week. But as per the latest buzz, no one among them will be evicted from Bigg Boss 15. Now many are speculating the reason behind this.

Some have said that the makers were trying to save their favored contestant through this. As per the voting trends, Ieshaan was the one who got the least number of votes and was in the danger zone. Now the makers cannot eliminate him as he is providing them content. The fastest love track between Ieshaan and Miesha has entertained the audience. Although now the viewers have said that they cannot take this anymore.

Going by the buzz, we can say that Ieshaan was to get eliminated today but was saved by the makers. This is what the Bigg Boss 15 fans are saying on Twitter.