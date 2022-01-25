BB15: Who's The Boss of Chalaki in Bigg Boss 15 House?

On Bigg Boss 15 Twitter page, the voting for a new category has begun. “Inn contestants ki chaalon par kabhi sandeh nahi karna! Par kaun hai “Boss of Chalaaki”. The voting is in between Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Between these contestants, the voting will happen. Fans will vote and decide who is the most ‘Chalaak’ contestant of the house. There are different fandoms voting for different contestants. Some are saying that Tejasswi is the most chalaak contestant and others are taking Shamita’s name. Some took Pratik’s or Karan’s name.

Now that the finale is near, all the fandoms are busy voting. Fans are busy rooting for their favorite player. It is to be seen who gets eliminated and who goes till the end. Fans are guessing it will be either Tejasswi or Karan who will win the show.

Check out this Bigg Boss 15 tweet on Voot's Twitter page.