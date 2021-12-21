BB15: What’s Going on Between Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 15 is getting closer to its finale, and the show's drama and entertainment level seem to be increasing by the day. Throughout the seasons of Bigg Boss, we've seen a number of contestants fall in love during their time on the show. Some last a long time, while others fade away with time. Following

Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal's relationship, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash began to develop feelings for each other this season. Rakhi Sawant now suspects Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai of having an affair in the most recent episode.

In the latest episode, we saw how Rakhi was teasing Rashami. It is not clear as to what the relation between Rashami and Umar is like but seems that they are enjoying their time together. Their relationship is not as serious as Karan and Tejasswi but the fans are rooting for them. For now, it is playful friendship and that is good.

Rakhi asks Devoleena if she knew about Rashami and Umar's affair and she responds no. Rakhi then extends her hand to Devoleena, who extends her palm. Rakhi writes on her palm, implying that while Rashami and Umar appear to be having an affair in the Bigg Boss 15 house, they are not a couple outside of the show. Rakhi then pretends to sign her written statement, which Devoleena finds hilarious.