BB15 Vishal Kotian Feels His Elimination Was Unfair

After the elimination from Bigg Boss 15, the contestants have been calling out the process. Jay Bhanushali first spoke about it and not Vishal Kotian as well made comments about what he felt. He spoke about how the audience was not the ones that put him in the bottom 6, but it was the press/media.

Vishal said how he felt even worse about the elimination of him, Jay Bhanushali and Neha Bhasin as it came all of a sudden. The bottom contestants were given the bottom position by the media which is not really a decision by the audience. Then again during the task, they were eliminated. It didn’t feel right and this is what the Bigg Boss fans had to say too.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Calls Karan Kundrra ‘Pyaar Mei Nikamma’

Many feel that this season is very unplanned and nothing happens according to the audience votes. More have been evicted by the contestants themselves than they were by the audience votes. This has left many irritated and uninterested in continuing to watch the show.