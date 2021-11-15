BB15 VIP Contestants Rule The House, Pratik, Neha Bhasin Angry

The Bigg Boss 15 house is about to undergo a major transformation, as VIP contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejaswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, and Vishal Kotian will be given extraordinary privileges to rule the house as they see fit. Non-VIP contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin, and Jay Bhanushali, on the other hand, refuse to obey their orders.

In the non-VIPs list, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv are there too, but she is currently out of the house and will be back after getting treatment for her shoulder. A total of 11 contestants remain in the house currently, if you count Shamita too.

According to the next promo, Bigg Boss announces that VIP contestants will have extraordinary powers and they will control everything that happens in the house. Tejasswi Prakash creates new regulations for the non-VIP contestants and assigns them new responsibilities, which they do not agree with.

Jay, Karan and Tejasswi did not have issues earlier and got along rather well but now they start fighting over the newly assigned rules and the change in the demeanor of the house.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in BB15. Will this VIP vs Non-VIP fight intensify and create even bigger problems among the contestants or will there be new twists in the house?